YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adult population in Mumbai 100% vaccinated

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 06: All eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city civic body announced on Tuesday.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has administered 92,42,888 second doses as on Tuesday against the original target of 92,36,500.

    Adult population in Mumbai 100% vaccinated

    BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare confirmed that Mumbai has achieved the full vaccination milestone, more than 14 months after the nationwide roll-out of the coronavirus inoculation drive, PTI reported.

    "So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 per cent vaccination of this age group. In the 12 plus population, the city has achieved 93 per cent vaccination," an official said.

    So far, 94,92,511 people have been given second dose of the vaccine out of the originally targeted 1,02,44,843 people, the official added.

    (PTI)

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X