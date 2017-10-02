Aditya Narayan refuses to pay excess baggage charge, creates ruckus at Raipur airport

In a shocking incident caught on camera, Aditya Narayan, son of famous singer Udit Narayan, was seen shouting at the Indigo airlines staff in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"I will see you in Bombay....dekho bhai kabhi nahi kabhi to pahunchunga hi main Bombay....fir dekh lenge."

According to IndiGo statement, Aditya Narayan, travelling with a group of five people, was carrying excess baggage of 40 kgs on Mumbai-bound 6E-258.

Aditya refused to pay Rs 13000 to the female check in staff member for carrying excess baggage. He said he would not pay more than 10000 INR for the excess baggage and also used unparliamentary language with the female staff member.

Moreover, Aditya shouted at an Indigo official, saying "Teri chhadhi nahi utari na maine to mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi."

"You cannot use these words here," the official can be heard saying in the video.

Indigo airlines further stated that while making a video, he pointed a finger at the Duty Manager and again used profanity. When politely asked to be civil and not use such language, he started shouting even louder and used abusive words.

On being told that if he continues to misbehave he won't be allowed to travel. Later, he apologized to ground staff and was given boarding cards.

OneIndia News