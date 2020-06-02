Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

  • search
    New Delhi, June 02: Adesh Kumar Gupta has replaced Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president.

    Kumar was appointed by J P Nadda, the national president of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

    Nadda also appointed Professor S Tikendra Singh as the president of the Manipur BJP.

    Former central minister, Vishnu Deo Sai has been appointed as the BJP chief of Chhattisgarh.

    Actor and politician Manor Tiwari is a Member of Parliament from the North East Delhi constituency. He contested the 2009 general elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate, but lost the poll to Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

    After joining the BJP, he contested in the 2014 general elections and won. He was appointed as the Delhi BJP chief in 2016.

