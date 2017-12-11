Actress molestation case: Accused sent to police custody till Dec 13

Man accused of molesting teenage Bollywood actress has been sent to police custody untill 13th December. Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested the man accused of molesting the actress on a Vistara Delhi-Mumbai flight after she shared her ordeal on social media.

The case was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), after recording the 17-year-old's statement.

The National award winner had on Saturday night took to Instagram, alleging that a male co-passenger, who was sitting behind her on the flight, had rubbed his foot on her back and neck. The teenager, who has starred in a Bollywood blockbuster, was visibly shaken in her video post.

OneIndia News