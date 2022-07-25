YouTube
    Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive life threats, case registered

    Mumbai, July 25: Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly giving death threats to Bollywood celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on social media sites.

    They have initiated an investigation for giving life threats to the actor and the case has been registered at Santacruz Police Station, the Mumbai Police said.

    Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
    The actors recently returned from the Maldives.

    In the complaint, Vicky Kaushal has claimed that he received threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her, the cops said.

    Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

    Khan's and his family's security was enhanced after the incident. Similarly, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker received a death threat through a letter, following which Mumbai Police registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person.

    According to the Mumbai Police, the letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova after which she reached the nearest Versova police station and lodged a complaint.

    X