Actor Virral Patel Breaks standards of excellence with his performance in Thalaivi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

If you want to succeed and you have the skill to endeavor the B-town will always have open halls for your presence. Actor Virral Patel is one such art box of its own. Virral's exemplary acting in Thalaivi has left the viewers craving for more with blooming expectations. He has taken everyone by surprise with his power-packed performance and we can safely say that Bollywood has got yet another emerging star.

Commencing his career in the film industry as an assistant director to Hansal Mehta for the film Aligarh in 2015 and then setting small milestones to his attainment, Virral also served for movies like Balaji Motion Pictures "Judgemental Hai Kya" in 2019 being their Co-producer and eventually was casting Thalaivi in the year 2021.

Virral has also accomplished himself for future films that are set to be released soon showcasing a deeper light into his skills. At every juncture, the Indian film industry adopts a blend of raw talent with ambitions, and people with the commitment to conquer enter the hall making a shift in the industry. A wind of green faces embark the field wishing to commence a prosperous vocation, but only a few adroit like Virral makes it. Being highly active and competitive in commerce, the audience permits only the real knack of sensibility!

With an already promising future, Virral is specializing in other skills too with tireless practice, raising his limits to fume the mainstream acting industry.

Meanwhile, Patel also believes in fitness and exercising and simultaneously emphasis owning skills as an actor influencing others' life. He shares an intense devotion for both the fields, and it's a course of time before he sets off on the international acting arena.

He says, "It is the love and admiration that makes me stay motivated and content, I wake up every morning with the passion to give the audience something minimalist yet shivery that could make them relate to the character".

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 17:08 [IST]