YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Actor Sonu Sood to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Actor Sonu Sood is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, sources said.

    Actor Sonu Sood to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow

    The 47-year-old actor catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year. He also helped people during the second wave of COVID-19.

    Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla reviews COVID-19 situation in KeralaUnion home secretary Ajay Bhalla reviews COVID-19 situation in Kerala

    The agenda of the meeting is not clear, but it comes a day after Kejriwal announced that his government would soon come up with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    Sonu Sood new delhi arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 20:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X