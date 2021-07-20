YouTube
    Actor-politician Kushboo says her Twitter account hacked

    Chennai, Jul 20: Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Tuesday said her Twitter account has been hacked.

    Any activity or tweet from the account in the last few days was not done by her, she said in a statement.

    "I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter administration office regarding this matter," she said.

    "Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me," she added.

