ACIO IB admit card 2017 for grade-II/executive tier 1 exam released, download here

The ACIO IB admit card 2017 for grade-II/executive tier 1 exam has been released. You could download the same on the official website.

The examination is scheduled to be held on October 15, 2017. The admit cards have been released for Agartala, Aizwal, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jammu, Kohima, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Meerut, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Raipur, Trivandrum, Varanasi and Vijaywada centres. The admit card for the other centres will be uploaded shortly.

The exam is held to recruit assistant central intelligence officers, which is a Grade - II, Group - C (non-gazetted, non-ministerial), executive post with the intelligence bureau.

Candidates can download their admit card from https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha11/. Tick on the box at the bottom of the page after you have properly read the detailed advertisement for the exam. Click on proceed, and a login page https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha11/Login.aspx? will open. Enter your registration number, password, the captcha code (as given in the image) and click on login. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout with A4 settings.

OneIndia News