"Accord freedom fighters' status to Kar Sevaks": Hindu seers

A resolution passed at the Vaicharik Mahakumbh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to treat Kar Sevaks, who sacrificed their lives or were jailed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on par with freedom fighters.

Vaicharik Mahakumbh, a conclave of over 50 mahamandaleshwars or Hindu seers from across the country, was held near Mumbai between December 29 and January 1.

"It is the responsibility of the (Narendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) governments to accord the status of Ram Sevaks to those who sacrificed their lives or were jailed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and treat them on par with the freedom fighters," a PTI report quoted the resolution passed at Vaicharik Mahakumbh.

The kar sevaks organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad played a key role in Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

The Vaicharik Mahakumbh was organised by Anantshri Vibhushith Mahamandaleshwar Swami Chidambaranand Saraswati Maharaj.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs