ABVP members slapped me says DU AISA president

    New Delhi, Sep 1: The police said they have registered a case after Delhi University All India Students' Association president Kawalpreet Kaur alleged she was slapped and attacked by ABVP members at the Kirori Mal College.

    The ABVP has said that those involved in the incident were not its members.

    Kaur said she had gone to meet a professor at the college along with two of her friends when the alleged incident happened.

    "When I and my friends were walking in the college, we saw our friends campaigning in the college and we joined them. Then we saw that we were followed by four people from ABVP who were constantly passing comments on us and were threatening us to move out of the college," she said in a statement.

    She alleged that they abused her and her friends and she slapped one of them out of this provocation.

    "Immediately, without losing a second, the guy slapped me so tightly that I lost my balance for seconds and I had tears in my eyes," she added.

    She claimed that the man who slapped her ran away and her friends followed him, but he was surrounded by 12-15 ABVP members who assaulted him too.

    Police said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 9:48 [IST]
