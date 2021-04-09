ABT terrorist from Bangladesh who tried to establish multiple modules gets 7 year jail term

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: A terrorist of the Ansraullah Bangla Team, Rizual Islam has been sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment.

The case was originally registered by the STF, Kolkata in 2017 following the arrest of 5 members of the ABT, which is proscribed organisation. While four of the members arrested were nationals of Bangladesh, one was Indian.

A year later, the NIA took over the probe into the case, following which a chargesheet was filed against five accused. Earlier two accused in the case were convicted and sentenced by the Special NIA court, Kolkata.

During the probe, the NIA learnt that the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India in 2016 to commit acts of terror. The accused had travelled to Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai under the guise of labourers.

They tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna and were planning on establishing hide-outs in Ranchi. They also were trying to procure arms and ammunition in Kolkata. Several incriminating materials like map of Sealdah Railway Station, Howrah Bridge, literature on explosives and bomb-making, fake Aadhaar Card, fake PAN Card were seized from the possession of the accused in the case.