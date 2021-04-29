ABP Exit Poll Results 2021: Vijayan-led LDF to make history; DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu

Tight race in Bengal, but BJP has the edge says India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021

ABP Exit Poll Results 2021

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Stalin-led DMK likely to get clear majority bagging the seats in the range of 160-172 while the AIADMK alliance is likely to gain around 58-70 seats. The magic figure to form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu is 118.

According to ABP C-Voter Exit Poll 2021, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will return to power in Kerala with a simple majority, by bagging somewhere between 71-77 seats (the magic number being 71).

Assam

In Assam, BJP-led NDA might win somewhere around 58 to 71 seats. The Congress-led UPA is projected to bag seats in the range of 53 to 66 in 2021 Assam Assembly polls. The msgic figure in the battle for Assam is 64.

Puducherry

As per the ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll, NDA will be able to secure 19 to 23 seats in the 30-member elected assembly.

As the vote swing percentage predicts that the NDA is far ahead of the UPA. AINRC, BJP, and ADMK's alliance has seen a gain of 16.6% as compared to the last Puducherry assembly polls.