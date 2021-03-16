YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan set to return to power

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF is expected to return to power in Kerala according to the ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021.

    In the 140 member assembly the LDF is expected to win 77-85 seats, while the Congress led UDF may be restricted to 54-62 seats. The BJP is not expected to make any impact and may win 0-2 seats, the poll also said.

    ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan set to return to power

    LDF, UDF and BJP have seen a 0.6%, 0.9% and 0.3% decline in their vote share when compared to the 2016 Kerala elections. Polling for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

    ABP CVoter opinion poll 2021: DMK expected to win 169, AIADMK, 63 seats

    In the 2016 elections, LDF won 91 seats, while the UDF bagged 47 seats in the assembly, where the magic number is 71.

    More OPINION POLL News

    Read more about:

    opinion poll

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X