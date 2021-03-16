West Bengal opinion poll gives TMC the clear edge, BJP not far behind

ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan set to return to power

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF is expected to return to power in Kerala according to the ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021.

In the 140 member assembly the LDF is expected to win 77-85 seats, while the Congress led UDF may be restricted to 54-62 seats. The BJP is not expected to make any impact and may win 0-2 seats, the poll also said.

LDF, UDF and BJP have seen a 0.6%, 0.9% and 0.3% decline in their vote share when compared to the 2016 Kerala elections. Polling for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

ABP CVoter opinion poll 2021: DMK expected to win 169, AIADMK, 63 seats

In the 2016 elections, LDF won 91 seats, while the UDF bagged 47 seats in the assembly, where the magic number is 71.