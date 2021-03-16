YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Mamata Banerjee likely to retain power

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: In the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, the BJP is expected to give a tough fight, but 42 per cent said that the TMC will continue to rule the state, according to the ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021.

    ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Mamata Banerjee likely to retain power

    43 per cent of the respondents said that they would vote for the Mamata Banerjee led TMC. The opinion poll says that the the TMC would get 150 to 160 seats. The BJP on the other hand would improve its performance compared to 2016 and could end up. With 98 to 114 seats.

    ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan set to return to power

    The Congress-Left alliance would win 98-114 seats, while others will end up with 3 to 5 seats.

    More OPINION POLL News

    Read more about:

    opinion poll West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X