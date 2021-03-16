ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021: Mamata Banerjee likely to retain power

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: In the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, the BJP is expected to give a tough fight, but 42 per cent said that the TMC will continue to rule the state, according to the ABP CVoter Opinion Poll 2021.

43 per cent of the respondents said that they would vote for the Mamata Banerjee led TMC. The opinion poll says that the the TMC would get 150 to 160 seats. The BJP on the other hand would improve its performance compared to 2016 and could end up. With 98 to 114 seats.

The Congress-Left alliance would win 98-114 seats, while others will end up with 3 to 5 seats.