ABP CVoter opinion poll 2021: DMK expected to win 169, AIADMK, 63 seats

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The ABP CVoter opinion poll 2021 says that the DMK is expected to come to power this time. This means that there is bad news ahead for the AIADMK-BJP combine in the Tamil Nadu Elections 2021.

The report said that the voters' mood appears to be inclined towards the DMK and over 40 per cent prefer M K Stalin as the next chief minister of the state. Palaniswami was preferred by 29.7 per cent.

The voters found the performance of the AIADMK government average and around 48 per cent were angry with the current administration. The report says that the AIADMK-BJP and others are expected to win 53-63 seats, while the DMK and its allies would win 161-169 seats, with a vote share of little over 43 per cent. The AIADMK alliance would on the other hand is expected to bag a vote share of 30.6 per cent.

MNM is expected to win 2-6 seats, AMMK 1-5 and Others 3-7 with 7.0 per cent, 6.4 per cent and 12.3 per cent vote share respectively, the ABP CVoter poll also said.

Among the most important issues, 38.2 per cent of the people said it was unemployment, while 11.6 per cent complained about electricity and water. 10.4 per cent said that law and order was a major issue.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.