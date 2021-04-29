YouTube
    ABP C-Voter Exit Poll 2021 for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results of the ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll Results 2021 are out. Here is what the ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll Results 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    BJP to retain power in Assam

    NDA: 58-71

    Congress alliance

    53-66; Others: 0-5

    Mamata to return to power in Bengal

    TMC: 152-164

    BJP: 109-121

    Congress-Left alliance 14-25

    NDA victory in Puducherry

    NDA: 19-23

    SDA: 6-10

    Others: 1-2

    Vijayan to return to power in Kerala

    LDF: 71-77

    ADF: 62-68

    DMK to bag TN

    DMK: 160-172

    AIADMK: 58 to 70

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
