ABP C-Voter Exit Poll 2021 for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry
India
New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results of the ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll Results 2021 are out. Here is what the ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll Results 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
BJP to retain power in Assam
NDA: 58-71
Congress alliance
53-66; Others: 0-5
Mamata to return to power in Bengal
TMC: 152-164
BJP: 109-121
Congress-Left alliance 14-25
NDA victory in Puducherry
NDA: 19-23
SDA: 6-10
Others: 1-2
Vijayan to return to power in Kerala
LDF: 71-77
ADF: 62-68
DMK to bag TN
DMK: 160-172
AIADMK: 58 to 70