ABP C-Voter Exit Poll 2021 for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results of the ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll Results 2021 are out. Here is what the ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll Results 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

BJP to retain power in Assam

NDA: 58-71

Congress alliance

53-66; Others: 0-5

Mamata to return to power in Bengal

TMC: 152-164

BJP: 109-121

Congress-Left alliance 14-25

NDA victory in Puducherry

NDA: 19-23

SDA: 6-10

Others: 1-2

Vijayan to return to power in Kerala

LDF: 71-77

ADF: 62-68

DMK to bag TN

DMK: 160-172

AIADMK: 58 to 70