Abhishek Singhvi to introduce private member bill in RS for enforcing two-child norm

New Delhi, Mar 14: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi is set to table a private member bill in Rajya Sabha that calls for enforcement of a two-child norm through incentives and disincentives.

The Population Control Bill, 2020 has monetary implications and therefore it required the President's permission for its introduction in Rajya Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind has granted the permission.

"Bill moved by me in the Rajya Sabha for enforcement of 2 Child Norm with incentives and disincentives for non compliance," Singhvi said in a tweet on Saturday.

"For married couples who live below the poverty line and undergo voluntary sterilisation/operation, I suggested that the Centre give them a one-time lump sum amount of Rs 60,000... if the single child is a boy or Rs 1 lakh if the single child is a girl," he said.

In the Bill, the disincentives for those who do not comply include barring them from contesting elections, getting promotions in government services, receiving government subsidy - barring those in the BPL category - or applying for Group A jobs, the Congress leader said.