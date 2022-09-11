YouTube
    AAP's fresh trouble: CBI to probe 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 buses

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 11: No end in sight for the LG-AAP tussle in Delhi as V K Saxena has okayed the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC.

    The complainant has claimed that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".

    AAPs fresh trouble: CBI to probe irregularities in purchase of 1,000 buses

    He also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

    Arvind Kejriwal meets Delhi LG for first time since raids on Manish SisodiaArvind Kejriwal meets Delhi LG for first time since raids on Manish Sisodia

    The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources told PTI.

    The complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations.

    The report submitted by the chief secretary on August 19 had pointed out certain "irregularities", following which the L-G has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI.

    Saxena has approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
