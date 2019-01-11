AAP will defeat BJP on all 7 LS seats in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 11: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has reiterated that a vote for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha election will mean victory of BJP and asserted his party will "fulfil its duty" of defeating the ruling party at the Centre on all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

Kejriwal's assertion has come amid a speculation that the Aam Aadmi Party may ally with the Congress to challenge the BJP in parliamentary polls later this year.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday, the Delhi chief minister said, "AAP will fulfil its duty of defeating the BJP on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi."

Kejriwal asked the partymen to explain the arithmetic of coming polls to voters.

In the last Lok Sabha election, (in Delhi) BJP got 46 per cent votes and AAP obtained 33 per cent and Congress 15 per cent votes, he said.

"The surveys reveal BJP is going to loose 10 per cent of its vote share this time and you need to tell people that if these votes are polled by AAP, it will win all seven seats in Delhi by scoring 43 per cent votes. You have to explain to people that voting for Congress means victory of BJP," Kejriwal told AAP workers.

He asserted Congress faced defeat in 2014 because of the unity of all and now is the time to remove the "autocracy" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah from the country.

The AAP chief will hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise meetings of Delhi workers till January 16.

Convener of Delhi AAP Gopal Rai said the office-bearers will be given responsibility of polling booths. For every 10 households, a 'Vijay Pramukh' will be appointed for direct connect with voters.

The issue of alliance remains unsettled so far with both AAP and Congress not officially rejecting its possibility.

Rai had said the Political Affairs Committee of AAP will take a decision on it later.'

