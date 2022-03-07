AAP to form govt in Punjab, predict exit polls

POLSTRAT exit poll predicts 211-225 for BJP in UP

New Delhi, Mar 07: The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to form government in Punjab, with most of the pollsters predicting big win for the party.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Punjab: AAP to get 100 seats

AAP: 100

Akali Dal+: 06

Congress: 10

BJP+: 1

Others: 0

Times Now-VETO: AAP to get 70 seats in Punjab

AAP: 70

Akali Dal+: 19

Congress: 22

BJP+: 5

Others: 1

Republic TV exit poll predicts win for AAP

BJP+: 1-3

Congress: 23-31

AAP: 62-70

Akali+: 16-24

ETG Research exit poll: AAP to get majority in Punjab

BJP+: 3-7

Congress: 27-33

AAP: 70-75

Akali+: 7-13

IndiaToday-Axis ExitPoll in Punjab

AAP: 76-90

Congress: 19-31

Akali Dal: 7 - 11

BJP+: 01-04

Others: 2

Total seats: 117

NewsX shows AAP getting majority in Punjab

BJP+: 1-6

Congress: 24-29

AAP: 56-91

Akali+: 22-26

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption.

The Congress is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine's 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats.

The AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.

