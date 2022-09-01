YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AAP seeks time with President Murmu to discuss 'Operation Lotus'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 01: The Aam Aadmi party has sought an appointment with the President to discuss alleged 'Operation Lotus being run by the BJP' in the country.

    The development came a day after CBI "accepted" a complaint against the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' after AAP MLAs sat on a dharna outside the agency headquarters in Delhi for almost two hours.

    AAP seeks time with President Murmu to discuss Operation Lotus

    "I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Hon'ble President. A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs wants to meet her to discuss 'Operation Lotus' - the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country (sic)," Atishi tweeted.

    Operation Lotus has failed, all MLAs are with us: AAPOperation Lotus has failed, all MLAs are with us: AAP

    AAP in its complaint has stated, "BJP has purchased 277 MLAs across the country so far spending an estimated Rs 6,300 crore and there were also preparations of the BJP to buy 40 MLAs of AAP in Delhi. Hence, the CBI should conduct a probe. "

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had accused the BJP of trying to poach AAP MLAs and topple the Kejriwal government after the CBI raids against him in the alleged excise scam.

    The BJP has denied the allegations and demanded that AAP MLAs who claimed that they have been approached by the BJP and offered up to Rs 20 crore to switch sides should undergo a lie detector test.

    Comments

    More AAM AADMI PARTY News  

    Read more about:

    aam aadmi party operation lotus delhi government draupadi murmu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X