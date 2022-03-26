For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
AAP presents 8 consecutive budget in Delhi, calls it Rozgar Budget
India
New Delhi, Mar 26: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today presented a ₹ 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.
"Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is ₹ 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.
The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was ₹ 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year.
This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget".
He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average.
Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 14:19 [IST]