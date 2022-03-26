YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP presents 8 consecutive budget in Delhi, calls it Rozgar Budget

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today presented a ₹ 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

    "Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is ₹ 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

    AAP presents 8 consecutive budget in Delhi, calls it Rozgar Budget

    The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was ₹ 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year.

    This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

    Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget".

    He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average.

    More DELHI BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    delhi budget aam aadmi party

    Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X