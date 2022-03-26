AAP presents 8 consecutive budget in Delhi, calls it Rozgar Budget

Delhi budget will be a symbol of people-centric governance: Sisodia

New Delhi, Mar 26: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today presented a ₹ 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

"Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is ₹ 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was ₹ 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget".

He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 14:19 [IST]