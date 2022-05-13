Eyes on 2024 Polls: Who is Ashok Tanwar? Rahul Gandhi's aide who is currently with TMC, to join AAP today

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is 'bad character' as per Delhi Police

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 13: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the Delhi cops for obstructing public servants from discharging duty during South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)'s anti-encroachment drive, has been declared as a "bad character" by the cops in the national capital.

As per an official document, Khan has 18 FIRS filed against him. The proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in Southeast district and approved on March 30, PTI reports.

A person involved in several cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character" by the police. Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the changes of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey had said on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty."

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed. PTI

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 18:09 [IST]