Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

New Delhi, March 31: The Central government on Wednesday extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021.

The decision has been taken after many people reported technical glitches on the income tax website while linking the Aadhaar and PAN card number.

While Aadhaar is issued by UIDAI to a resident, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the tax department to a person, firm or entity. The same set of information is required to get a new PAN.

As per data, over 120 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the country and about 41 crore PAN numbers have been generated. Out of these, more than 22 crore PANs are linked with Aadhaar.

How to link Aadhaar card through e-Filing website

Go to Income Tax e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on Link Aadhaar' section on the left side of the portal

Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

After verification, your PAN Aadhaar Link status will become available.

How to link Aadhaar card to PAN card via SMS

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN number) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

How to check Aadhaar linked with PAN

If you have already linked your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can check the status both online as well as offline.

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

Your status will appear in the next screen