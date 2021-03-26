Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline and Penalty Fine Details: How to check Aadhar linked with PAN

Aadhaar will be accepted as birth proof from online subscribers: EPFO

New Delhi, Mar 26: Be ready to cough up a fine of Rs 10,000, if you have not liked your Aadhaar card with your PAN (permanent account number) card before Mar 31.

The government introduced an amendment to the Finance Bill, 2021, under which a person will be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case he/she does not link PAN card with Aadhaar card.

Rs 1,000 penalty will be in addition to other consequences the person will face if PAN becomes inoperative.

In case you fail to link your PAN with your Aadhaar, then as of April 1, 2021, your PAN will become inactive.

It has also been mandatory from April 1, 2019 to cite and link the Aadhaar number while submitting income tax returns. An individual can not file his/her ITR without linking Aadhaar with PAN respectively.

If you were to miss the deadline to link the two, you will also be liable for all the consequences under the IT Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN, which includes paying higher income tax.

Further, as per rules, any person who quotes a cancelled or inoperative PAN is liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

While Aadhaar is issued by UIDAI to a resident, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the tax department to a person, firm or entity. The same set of information is required to get a new PAN.

As per data, over 120 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the country and about 41 crore PAN numbers have been generated. Out of these, more than 22 crore PANs are linked with Aadhaar.

How to link Aadhaar card through e-Filing website

Go to Income Tax e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on Link Aadhaar' section on the left side of the portal

Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA.

Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

After verification, your PAN Aadhaar Link status will become available.

How to link Aadhaar card to PAN card via SMS

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN number) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

How to check Aadhar linked with PAN

If you have already linked your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can check the status both online as well as offline.

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

Your status will appear in the next screen