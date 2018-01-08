Aadhaar data breach case: 'Are we living in a Banana Republic', asks Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday attacked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after it filed an FIR against a journalist for exposing alleged Aadhaar leaks.

Sinha took to twitter and said, "A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning and misuse of Aadhaar. Are we living in a Banana Republic?".

A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning & misuse of Aadhar. Are we living in a Banana Republic? What kind of "justice" is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society & the nation. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 8, 2018

He tweeted, "What kind of "justice" is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society and the nation".

Further, he congratulated the Editors Guild of India for condemning the FIR against The Tribune reporter Rachna Khaira for her article on how anonymous users accessed Aadhaar details and sold it for a fee.

I congratulate the Editors' Guild of India for strongly taking up this matter & going deep into this. Hope wish and pray that genuine authorities in the Govt. and the respected SC in particular will take notice & come out with swift corrective measures. Satyamevajayate! Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 8, 2018

"I congratulate the Editors' Guild of India for strongly taking up this matter and going deep into this. Hope, wish and pray that genuine authorities in the government and the respected SC in particular will take notice and come with swift corrective measures. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!" Sinha said.

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned UIDAI's action, saying it was designed to "browbeat a journalist."

OneIndia News