A year after Jayalalithaa: How the AIADMK drama unfolded

Pannerselvam pushed to the corner

After taking over as the party chief it becomes obvious that a single person is to head the party and government. On February 5, 2017, Pannerselvam resigned as Chief Minister paving way for Sasikala's elevation. Sasikala is elected as the head of the AIADMK legislature party and decides to stake claim to form a government. While then Governor C Vidyasagar Rao accepts Panneerselvam's resignation, the latter is asked to continue until a new Chief Minister is appointed.