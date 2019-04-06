  • search
    A-SAT test was deliberately done at below 300 km: DRDO

    New Delhi, Apr 6: Amid hue and cry over the debris left in space after India A-SAT missile test, the DRDO on Saturday said the test was deliberately done below 300 km to ensure that debris decay is fast.

    DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy said all necessary permissions were taken before conducting the test after which NASA expressed concern over debris. He said such tests increase India's deterrence.

    DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    "We do not need any more tests in this orbit now. If a space command needs to be formulated, it is the decision of the government. A-SAT test was deliberately done at below 300 km to ensure debris decay fast. The US has also done such a test," the DRDO chief said.

    Speaking further on the main objective of the test, Reddy said, "Space has gained importance in the military domain. When a country like India has done an exercise like this and shown capability of interception of a target, you have shown the capability for such operations. Best way of defence is to have deterrence".

    Dwelling more on deterrence, DRDO chief said India has shown ground-based direct hit deterrence capability, it works for the defence also.

    NASA has said that India's destruction of one of its satellites was a terrible thing that had created 400 pieces of orbital debris and led to new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 27 that India had achieved a "historic feat" by shooting down its own low-orbit satellite with a ground-to-space missile, making the country a "space power".

    Only three other countries - the US, Russia and China - have anti-satellite missile (ASAT) capabilities.

