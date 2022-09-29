A day before the ban Pakistani officials tweeted in support of PFI

PFI ban 'dangerous' as every Muslim who speaks his mind can now be arrested: AIMIM chief Owaisi

New Delhi, Sep 29: Pakistan's Canadian Embassy had replied to a tweet of the Popular Front of India prior to the ban that was imposed on Wednesday. The now deleted screenshot of the reply to a tweet has gone viral on the social media.

Reports said that the verified handle of the Pakistan Consulate General Vancouver replied to a tweet of the banned PFI and tagged the UN Human Rights, Pakistan foreign office. It appeared to be a possible attempt to amplify the PFI's tweet.

The PFI before the ban had called for support during the second mega crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).Massive arrests are going on in the BJP-ruled states in the name of preventive custody. This is nothing but prevention of the right to democratic protests against the Central government's witch-hunt targeting PFI is quite natural and expected under this autocratic system, the PFI had tweeted.

The viral screenshot shows the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Consulate General Vancouver tagging international handles in its reply.

The decision to ban the outfit was taken after two back-to-back mega nation wide raids on the outfit.

The government took the decision to ban the outfit for five years after it was found that it was indulging in alleged terror funding.

PFI's associate organisations Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been banned.

A Government of India notification read that the PFI and its affiliates have been declared unlawful association with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

PFI and its associates or affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. They have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country, the notification also read.

