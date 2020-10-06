A day after CBI search, D K Shivakumar's brother Suresh tests COVID positive

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 06: A day after the CBI conducted searches at his premises and that of his brother and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has also appealed to all those who had come in contact with him, including CBI officials, to get themselves tested.

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation.

I request friends and family who have been in contact with me to test themselves.I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same," Suresh tweeted.

CBI on Monday had conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, including Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Suresh''s residence was also under the ambit of the CBI search.

Shivakumar too had tested positive for COVID in August.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was hospitalised for the second time on September 4 as the fever had relapsed, and had subsequently recovered.