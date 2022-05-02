‘A case study’: Rahul Gandhi lists PM Modi's ‘misgovernance’

Congress offered CM's post to Mayawati but she 'did not even talk to us': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre over the power crisis, unemployment, farmers' issues and inflation, alleging that its "misgovernance" is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies.

His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand.

"Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," the former Congress chief said on Twitter.

PM Modi’s 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022

Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment.

Interestingly, amid intensifying heatwave across the country which would not relent for a few more days as per the weather department, the peak power supply touched record levels thrice in this week.

Experts said that all stakeholders led by the Centre and state governments need to deal firmly with issues like low coal stocks at thermal plants, timely unloading of rakes at projects, availability of rakes.

They opined that if this is the state of affairs at the onset of summer then what would happen in coming days especially in the months of May and June.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 14:13 [IST]