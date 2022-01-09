UP assembly polls will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent'; BJP will win: Yogi Adityanath

95 out of 403 UP assembly segments sensitive

India

pti-PTI

Lucknow, Jan 09: As many as 95 out of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh have been marked as "sensitive", state's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said in the seven-phase assembly elections in the state, as many as 92,821 polling centres comprising 1,74,351 polling booths have been set up.

Compared to the 2017 UP assembly polls, the number of polling centres has increased by over 2 per cent and that of polling booths by 18.45 per cent.

He said all polling centres have been physically verified by police.

Asked what makes an assembly segment "sensitive", Kumar said there are many parameters on the basis of which an assembly segment is declared sensitive.

Kumar, however, did not elaborate on the parameters.

Another official said the parameters for declaring an assembly constituency "sensitive" in general include factors like "highly-pronounced rivalry between political parties or pronounced presence of criminals, communal and caste tension or Left-wing extremism, among others".

Kumar said a separate register has been opened up in all police stations of the state to register all poll-related information.

On curbing the misuse of illicit liquor during the elections, he said the Excise Department and police have set up 31 posts on the international and inter-state borders, where excise officials along with the police force will be deployed.

He also said to keep an eye on the criminals lodged in jails, as many as 2,676 CCTV cameras and 71 static jammers have been installed in various prisons of the state.

The officer said 275 criminals in various districts and 869 lodged in jails have been identified, who can indirectly impact the poll process, while staying in jails, and added that strict vigil is being maintained on them.

The ADG (Law and Order) said seven districts of Uttar Pradesh - Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Siddharathnagar, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri - border eight districts of Nepal and 14 of the assembly constituencies in these seven districts border Nepal.

Apart from this, there are 74 assembly constituencies in 30 districts of UP, which share their borders with nine states.

He added that barriers have been put up at 107 international and 469 inter-state borders.

Police have been deployed there, CCTVs have also been installed and checking will be done, he said.

Kumar also said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly adhered to.