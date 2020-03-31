98 coronavirus confirmed cases in Karnataka; 45 people attended in Nizamuddin event

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Karnataka reported ten more coronavirus positive cases, raising the total in the southern state to 98, an official said on Monday.

The state government has asked all home quarantined coronavirus suspects and patients to send their selfies on the Quarantine Watch, a mobile application developed by Karnataka government's revenue department to keep a track of the isolated persons.

As many as 78 patients are in isolation at hospitals across the state and stable, except one person who is on ventilator.

Govt gets cracking on visa violators after Nizamuddin fiasco

Reaacting on Nizamuddin gathering, Health Minister Sriramulu says around 45 people from Karnataka had participated in Tablighi Jamaat. Till now, 13 people have been identified and quarantined.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus survivor Venkara Raghava, from Bengaluru who was infected with COVID19 has fully recovered now.

He said,"I am doing perfectly well now. I had travelled to Los Angeles via Heathrow airport, that is when I came in contact with many travellers. I might have picked up the infection there."

Speaking to ANI, Raghava said,''When I landed back in Bengaluru on Mar8, I had fever, I isolated myself. Same day I went to a hospital where my travel history was taken &I was tested positive for COVID19. Next day, I was admitted to the isolation centre. My entire family was tested negative.''

''COVID19 is like regular viral fever, nothing to be scared of. At the isolation centre one has to take care of themselves, unlike at hospital where doctors and nurses take care of the patient,'' he said.