  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    900 prisoners to be shifted as flood waters enter Ballia district jail

    By
    |

    Ballia, Sep 30: Floodwaters have entered the barracks of the district jail located near the River Ganga here, prompting authorities to shift 900 prisoners, a senior official said on Monday.

    900 prisoners to be shifted as flood waters enter Ballia district jail
    900 prisoners to be shifted as flood waters enter Ballia district jail

    Heavy rains have battered many areas of Uttar Pradesh and led to flooding in low-lying areas. Of the 900 prisoners, 500 are being shifted to Azamgarh Jail and remaining to Ambedkarnagar, Additional District Magistrate, Ballia, Ram Asrey said.

    The ADM said the jail is near the River Ganga which has been in spate and it is not possible to pump out water. Rains have severely hit life in Baria Tehsil area where an ashram in Keharpur village has been submerged while a population of one lakh in about 15 villages is totally affected, SDM Dushyant Kumar Maurya said.

    Bihar rains update: Patna schools, colleges to remain closed till Oct 9, death toll climbs to 29

    A release from the North-Eastern Railway said traffic on the Ballia-Chappra route has been hit after tracks were damaged and repair work was on in full swing. PRO, Mahesh Gupta, said rail tracks were damaged early on Sunday morning and the repair work is going on in full swing.

    About 20 trains on the Ballia-Chappra route have been canceled while the route of 20 others has been changed, the PRO added.

    More FLOOD News

    Read more about:

    flood

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue