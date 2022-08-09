India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    80th anniversary of Quit India movement: PM Modi remembers freedom fighters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to those who participated in the Quit India movement and said it brought together people from all sections of society.

    80th anniversary of Quit India movement: PM Modi remembers freedom fighters
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    ''Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle,'' Modi tweeted, posting a clip of his earlier address in which he had spoken about it.

    Modi also shared great socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's remark ''August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution''.

    India at 75: Time to celebrate, but also to introspectIndia at 75: Time to celebrate, but also to introspect

    ''Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia,'' Modi tweeted.

    The prime minister also posted a picture of Gandhi at the start of the Quit India movement in Bombay.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    The decisive campaign against British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress on August 8 in his famous ''do or die'' speech. An alarmed British government arrested the top leadership of the Congress but people embraced Gandhi's call.

    Comments

    More QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT News  

    Read more about:

    quit india movement narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X