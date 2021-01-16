80% Indians ready to take vaccines, more than UK, US: Harsh Vardhan cites survey

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 16: As India is ready to kick off the biggest vaccination drive, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that 80 per cent of Indians are ready to take coronavirus vaccines, quoting the survey figures of Edelman PR's Trust Barometer Survey 2021.

According to the survey carried out in 28 countries, Indians have shown the maximum amount of trust in the coronavirus vaccines. India is followed by the UK (66 per cent), Germany (62 per cent), the US (59 per cent) and Russia (40 per cent).

The union minister tweeted this at a time when there have been some raised concerns about coronavirus vaccination in India claiming that the vaccines in India are less effective than the ones being given in other countries.

Vardhan said that the vaccine has gone through many tests and clearances before it's emergency use was approved in the country.

The vaccine is ready to fight Covid, he added. Some Indians have been afraid of getting the vaccine shots due to the fear of vaccine side-effects. However, the government has ensured that these vaccines are safe to use.

All state officials have given indication of all preparation being in place to initiate the programme.

Vaccines have been transported to all the sites. There are more than 3,000 sites across all states and Union Territories (UTs) that will be kick-starting the coronavirus vaccination for all health workers and they will also be virtually connected during the drive. Around 100 beneficiaries will be given the vaccine on Saturday.