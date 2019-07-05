7th Pay Commission: Will there be good news for CG employees in the Budget 2019

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: Central Government employees would wait with a lot of anxiety for some good news on the 7th Pay Commission as the Union Budget would be presented today.

Will the budget offer some good news for the CG employees, especially at a time when the economy has hit a five year low?

The prime focus would be to pull the economy out of the ICU. However many feel that sops must be announced for the CG employees as this would help increase spending as aa result of which money would come into the market and help revive the economy.

The Economic Survey was tabled today in Parliament on Thursday. One of the main takeaways was a blueprint for a 5 trillion USD India. The government would want to infuse more money into the market so that there is a spike in demand.

Prior to the preparations, the Finance Minister was briefed about the issue relating to the CG employees. Sources said that the Minister was keen on addressing the issue. If reports are anything to go by, then the Finance Minister is most likely to take into account the demands of the CG employees.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000 in the basic minimum pay. However the CG employees have been demanding that the fitment factor be increased and the basic minimum pay is fixed at Rs 26,000.