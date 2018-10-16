7th Pay Commission: Will salaries be hiked ahead of Diwali? Here is what we know

Will pay hike come ahead of Diwali

There are reports in various media outlets that the Central Government is contemplating increasing the salaries of CG employees ahead of Diwali. This has been a long standing demand by the employees who were clearly unhappy with the Rs 18,000 hike that the 7th Pay Commission had recommended. While reports speak about a pay hike, we have no independent confirmation about the same.

What can CG employees expect ahead of Diwali

The government does realise that it cannot continue to keep its employees waiting for long. Although the Minister of State for Finance, P Radhakrishnan had said in the Lok Sabha that the government is not planning a pay rise, we can confirm that the matter is not dead. Employees could expect some sops or bonus ahead of Diwali, sources have told us.

Issue is not dead

Officials tell us that the minister had made the statement on the floor of the House at a time when there was nothing under consideration. No decision had been taken about hiking the salaries beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended. However Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley had made it clear that he would look into the demands made by the employees. This is a clear indicator that the matter is not dead.

In a phased manner

The resentment that the 7th Pay Commission caused was immense. It has been dubbed as the worst pay panel ever. Now amidst talk that the 7th Pay Commission may have been the last, the government is proposing to dole out sops in a phased manner starting November onwards. By taking into consideration the economy, inflation and also the state of the CG employees, sops would be handed out in a phased manner.