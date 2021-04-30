7th Pay Commission: Why the TA for CG employees will not increase despite rise in DA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: As per the 7th Pay Commission matrix calculation rule, the Travel Allowance (TA) will not increase despite the rise in DA as the current Dearness Allowance is not 25 per cent and above.

The existing DA of the Central Government employees is 17 per cent, hence according to the 7th Pay Commission Pay matrix, the TA hike from the month of July will not be applicable.

The TA hike is in sync with the hike in DA. But this would be applicable when the DA is 25 per cent and above. The Union Cabinet had hiked the DA for CG employees by 4 per cent and this was meant to be effective from January 2020. However the same was suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the 7th Pay Commission Fitment Factor, if an employee draws a monthly basic salary of Rs 21,000 then the monthly salary hike would be Rs 51,400.