7th Pay Commission: Which big announcement is govt likely to make in Budget 2020

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Centre is expected to make some major announcements on the 7th Pay Commission during the Budget 2020.

While there is ample clarity now that the DA hike would be announced, speculation is still rife about the hike in salaries. There is a likelihood that the Centre may announce a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance. If this is announced then, the DA would go up to 21 per cent from the existing 17 per cent.

The government announces the DA hike on the basis of the inflation in the previous half of the year. In January 2019 the government had hiked the DA for the CG employees by 3 per cent.

However, there is no clarity on the increase in the salaries. This has been a long standing demand of the CG employees, but the government has not taken into consideration their demand. There have been several rounds of deliberations about this issue, but there has been no consensus arrived at.

The budget would be a crucial one and Central Government employees are eagerly awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. If the DA is increased, then the salaries could increase in the range of Rs 720 to Rs 10,000.