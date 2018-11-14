  • search

7th Pay Commission: This is the good news CG employees will get in March

By
    New Delhi, Nov 14: There is disappointing looming large over the 7th Pay Commission, but it may all ease out soon.

    There is considerable doubt in the minds of the Central Government employees regarding a pay hike and if reports are to be believed there is good news around the corner in the next six months.

    What is the good news in store

    While implementing the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the DA was reduced to zero. However after several demands were made, the DA was reinstated. Currently the DA stands at 9 per cent. It was hiked from 7 to 9 per cent. There could be a further hike on this.

    Wait until March

    As per the trends, the next DA hike would come in the next six months. That means a DA hike is expected in March 2019. Once this is done, the salaries would jump further. This would ease out some of the problems of the CG employees.

    How DA hike matters

    Under the current system the basic minimum pay is Rs 18,000. Those under this bracket get Rs 1,620 as DA. In July the DA was increased by 2 per cent. This meant that those in level one got an increased DA of up to Rs 360. If the DA is further hiked in March 2019, the DA could go up to Rs 406 for those in the Rs 18,000 bracket or Level 1.

    The pressing issue

    However the pressing issue remains the hike recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. The CG employees are demanding that their basic minimum pay be increased to Rs 26,000, but the government continues to stick to the Rs 21,000 hike. In this context, there would be some news in January 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 7:14 [IST]
