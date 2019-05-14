  • search
    7th Pay Commission salary benefits vacancies for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019

    New Delhi, May 14: Here is a list of the 7th Pay Commission salary benefits for those candidates selected by the Railway Recruitment Board or the RRB.

    The RRB is all set to conduct on behalf of the Indian Railways the examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in the next two months.

    The exam is being conducted as part of the recruitment process in the Indian Railways for Graduate and Undergraduate NTPC posts. The posts would be filled up in the various zonal railways and production units. It may be recalled that the application process was conducted in March 2019.

    Undergraduate posts vacancy list:

    • Junior Clerk cum typist: 4,300
    • Junior Time Keeper: 11
    • Trains Clerk: 592
    • Accounts Clerk cum typist: 760
    • Commercial cum ticket clerk: 4,940

    Graduate posts vacancy list:

    • Traffic Assistant: 88
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3,147
    • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5,638
    • Station Master: 6,865
    • Senior clerk cum typist: 2,854
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3,147
    • Senior Time Keeper: 6
    • Commercial Apprentice: 259

    7th Pay Commission benefits for Graduate posts:

    • Traffic Assistant: RS 25,550 Level 4
    • Goods Guard: Level 5 29,200
    • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Level 5 29,200
    • Senior Clerk cum Typist: Level 5 29,200
    • Junior Assistant cum typist: Level 5 29,200
    • Senior Time Keeper: Level 5 29,200
    • Commercial Apprentice: Level 6 35,400
    • Station Master: Level 6 Rs 35,400

    7th pay Commission benefits for Undergraduate posts:

    • Junior Clerk cum typist: Level 2 Rs 19,900
    • Junior Time Keeper: Level 2 Rs 19,900
    • Trains Clerk: Level 2 Rs 19,900
    • Accounts Clerk cum typist: Level 2 Rs 19,900
    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Level 3 Rs 21,700
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 7:21 [IST]
