7th Pay Commission: Read all the latest updates on DA, HRA hike

New Delhi, Dec 04: The Central Government is said to be considering a request to increase the House Rent Allowance for Central Government employees as per the 7th Pay Commission.

A request for a hike in the HRA was made by the indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association and the National Federation of Railwaymen. Both these organisations have requested for a HRA hike starting January 1.

If the HRA hike is approved then CG employees living in X Category cities can receive Rs 5,400 more.

In the case of the Y Category cities, the increase would be by 3,600 while for Z Category it would be Rs 1,800 more. The government has classified the cities into categories, X,Y and Z. Cities will more than 50 lakh population come under X.

Meanwhile the salaries of the Central Government employees is likely to go up this month. The Dearness Allowance of the CG employees has been increased again by 3 per cent.

The Finance Ministry had said that from October the employees will get a total DA of 31 per cent with 3 per cent increased DA. This would mean that the salaries would increase.

The Centre had increased the DA of the CG employees from 17 to 28 per cent. This was then further increased, taking the DA to 31 per cent. This would mean that the annual DA would be 66,960 on a basic salary of Rs 18,000. The annual salary will increase by 6,840.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 12:55 [IST]