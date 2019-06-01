7th Pay Commission pay scale for RRB JE, check details and promotion policy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: Here are some details regarding the RRB JE pay scale after the 7th Pay Commission benefits.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) it may be recalled has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Applications have also been invited for JE (information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

In all a total of 13,847 vacancy list has been released this year. Below are the details of the pay scale and promotional policies of the RRB.

RRB JE Pay Scale:

The JE, JE (IT), DMA and CMA from the Level 6 will. Get a pay scale in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 11,2400. In addition to this there would allowances as well. This would include:

Medical Allowance

HRA

Railway Duty Pass

Transport Allowance

Dearness Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance

Other Special Allowance

Promotion policy: RRB JE:

The JE is promoted to a senior section engineer to assistant division engineer to divisional engineer to senior divisional engineer.