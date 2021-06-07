7th Pay Commission: No word on DA arrears, here is how you can calculate from July 1

7th Pay Commission: Delay in restoration of DA likely as key meet gets postponed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 07: While there will be a boost for Central government employees on the 7th Pay Commission matrix, there is a worry with regard to the Dearness Allowance arrears.

While the DA would be restored from July 1 2021, there is however no word on the arrears. The meeting of the CGS representative body national council of JCM and central government officials has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No new date has been fixed for the meeting.

"To calculate how much DA arrears of a central government employee is at stake, one just need to do simple arithmetic for 7th Pay Commission Level-1 employee whose Grade Pay is Rs 1800 and 7th pay commission salary ranges is Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900."

Rs 18,000 is minimum 7th pay commission basic salary of a central government employee, Shiv Gopal Mishra Staff Side at National Council of JCM said in a report published in Live Mint.

Mishra said that 4 per cent DA for January to June 2020, 3 per cent DA for July to December 2022 and the expected 4 per cent for January to June 2021 will be restored on July 1 2021.

A Central Government employees with a minimum grade pay of Rs 1,800 is waiting for Rs 4,300 to Rs 13,656 DA arrears for January to June 2020.

For July to December 2020, a CG employee with a minimum 7th Pay Commission Grade Pay is waiting Rs 3,240 to 10,242. For January to June 221, an employee with a minimum pay grade pay of Rs 1,800 is waiting fro Rs 4,320 of Rs 18,000 to Rs 13,656 DA arrears for January to June 2020.

This would mean an employee drawing minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 per month s waiting for Rs 11,880 ie Rs 4,320+Rs 3,240+Rs 4,320 DA arrears. Mishra said that DA arrears can be easily understood is one looks at the Level 1 7th Pay Commission pay scale where a CG employees's DA arrears at stake is ranging from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 12:16 [IST]