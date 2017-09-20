7th Pay Commission: Latest on pay hike, a crucial meeting and good news

7th Pay Commission: Latest on pay hike, good news likely for CG employees | Oneindia News

Central Government employees who were unhappy with the pay rise recommended by the 7th Pay Commission are now awaiting a crucial meeting. Sources say that there could be a pleasant surprise for CG employees awaiting for good news on pay hike.

A meeting of top officials is scheduled to be held soon to discuss the issue of basic minimum pay hike. Sources say that the issue is being discussed almost daily and an important meeting is round the corner.

Crucial meeting The government which had assured that it would look into the issue of basic minimum pay hike will hold a meeting of its top officials to discuss the matter further and take a decision. The meeting is likely to take place towards the end of September or by the first week of October. The meeting is being held to specifically discuss the issue of pay hike. Will fitment factor be 3.56 per cent? Although the government in principle has agreed that the fitment factor would be at 3, unions have been asking for it to be at 3.56. If the fitment factor is at 3, then the basic minimum pay would be at Rs 21,000. However if the government considers the 3.56 fitment factor then the basic minimum pay would be at Rs 26,000. Will there be a pleasant surprise? The government is already prepping itself for the 2019 elections. It would not want to make the 56 lakh odd CG employees unhappy. The pay hike is a subject that decides the livelihood of the employees. With prices rising and employees finding it hard to manage, the government could give into their demands. This is why the CG employees could be in for a pleasant surprise. 7th Pay Commission did not address pay gap issue The biggest blunder that the 7th Pay Commission did was not reduce the pay gap. This had angered the CG employees and left them frustrated. It was 1:12 and then made 1:14 under the new pay panel. Central Government employees feel this is a major issue and needs to be addressed.

OneIndia News