7th Pay Commission latest news today: How govt will resolve all issues of CG employees

New Delhi, Sep 27: The wait may be a long one, but for Central Government employees, relief relating to the 7th Pay Commission would come in a phased manner.

Government sources tell OneIndia that it would not put all its eggs in one basket as it would have an impact on the economy. The employees must realise that the government is not blind to their demands and sops and relief would come in phases, the source also added.

It may be recalled that during a meeting of the employees and the government recently, it was decided that a decision would be taken after studying the financial impact. The government says that it took time since it is necessary to study the financial implications instead of rushing through the matter.

There his already a crisis in the country, when it comes to fuel prices and the falling rupee. We want to take one thing at a time. On Wednesday in a bid to sort out some of these issues, the government raised import duties on 19 items which included jet fuel and air conditioners. This was done specifically to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the Rupee dipping to a historic low.

The source went on to explain that while it may not be possible to immediately announce a pay hike more than what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended, the government is taking steps to ease out the burden and would continue to announce sops in a phased manner.

Explaining the same, the source added that in August the Cabinet had approved a 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central Government employees. The hike was made effective from July 1 2018. This was one of the sops to be announced in a phased manner the source explained. This raise came five months after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the release of an additional installment of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2018 representing an increase of 2 p% over the existing rate of 5% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

Further extending sops for those awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre extended the LTC benefits for two years. In an official release the Department for Personnel and Training said that the scheme which allows Central government employees to enjoy concession on travel by air to to North East, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar, has been extended for two years.

The scheme allowing government servants to travel by air to North East Region (NER), Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Andaman & Nikobar Islands (A&N) is extended for a further period of two years, w.e.f. 26th September 2018 till 25th September 2020 as under: 1. "LTC for visiting NER, J&K and A&N in lieu of a Home Town LTC."; 2." Facility for air journey to non-entitled Government servants for NER, J&K and A&N."; 3. "Permission to undertake journey to J&K, NER and A&N by private airlines, the statement also read.

Analysts and experts explain that this looks like a pattern adopted by the 7th Pay Commission while resolving the issues raised by the CG employees. In the months to come, the government would announce more sops to ease the difficulties of its employees, who have been waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission.