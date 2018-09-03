7th Pay Commission latest news today: Check expected DA in Jan 2019, AICPIN July 2018

New Delhi, Sep 3: In some good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the Central Government recently announced a 2 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance.

The DA for Central Government employees is calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index Numbers declared by the Labour Bureau, which falls under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the last day of every month.

DA and Dearness Relief for existing employees and pensioners is being given twice a year ie in January to June and July to December. This year the first instalment of DA and DR from January to June 2018 has been approved by the Cabinet Committee and is a notification from the Finance Ministry is awaited.

The All India CPI-IW for July 2018 increased by 10 pointed and is pegged at 301. You can check Labour Bureau Press release-AICPIN for July 2018:

Meanwhile protests relating to the 7th Pay Commission is gaining momentum in Jammu and Kashmir. The teachers are still protesting seeking the implementation of the pay panel's recommendations.

The teachers protested in Srinagar demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. They said that their struggle will continue till their demands are met. Moreover September 5, which is Teachers' Day will be observed as a black day. The protests in fact gained moment after the Union Cabinet announced a DA increase by 2 per cent for the CG employees.

The CG employees under the 7th Pay Commission will get 9 per cent DA in their salary. The DA for the CG employees has been calculated based on the basic salaries of the employees.