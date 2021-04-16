7th Pay Commission latest news: CG employees could get separate night allowance from July

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: There is some good news for the Central Government employees for whom the 7th Pay Commission is of utmost importance. The government has made several changes in wake of the COVID-19.

While the DA and DR would be restored from July 1 onwards, reports say that there could be an announcement on night duty allowance for CG employees. The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission had stated that the Department of Personal and Training should issue guidelines in he first half of the last financial year regarding night duty allowance.

While several allowances have been put on hold, it is expected that there would some clarity on the night duty allowance when the Dearness Allowance Dearness Relief are restored in July this year.

Until now the night duty allowance was available on the basis of a specific grade pay. If an announcement is made the CG employees will be given a separate allowance on night duty and not on the basis of grade pay.

Once the new system comes into force, it will give night allowance and this will benefit the employees as their in-hand salary will increase. Further a 10 minute weightage will be given for every hour during the night duty while the duty done from 10 am to 6 am is considered night duty. For this, basic pay ceiling for night duty allowance has been fixed on the basis of Rs 43,600 per month salary.

The payment of this allowance will be done on an hourly basis, which will be given by dividing the total of the basic pay and DA by 200 (BP plus DA). The basic pay and DA will be calculated on the same basis and this would be applicable only to those employees who do a night duty. The formula would be same for all ministries and departments.